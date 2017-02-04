

CTV Vancouver





The family of a pregnant woman missing for more than a month had made a video appealing to the public for help.

Marie Stuart, 38, is six months into her first pregnancy and hasn’t been seen since Dec. 27, when she was in the area of Seven Oaks Mall in Abbotsford.

“We as a family are very concerned about her safety and wellbeing, and the safety of her expectant baby,” said the missing woman’s mother, Janet Stuart, in the YouTube video

“We love you Marie and we miss you. Marie has challenges and we want to help and support her, so we ask if anyone has any information to contact the police.”

Police say Stuart requires medication that she does not have with her.

According to her husband, she doesn’t have a history of going missing or running away.

“I love you and I miss you and I want to see you again,” Leslie Scott Schellenberg said in December.

Stuart stands 5’2” and has black hair. She wears glasses and when she was last seen was also wearing a yellow toque and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.