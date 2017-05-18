A convicted sex offender who poses a risk to young women is living in a Vancouver halfway house, prompting a public warning from police.

Vancouver Police Cst. Jason Doucette said Thursday that Cameron Eugene Ratelle “poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of young women, particularly those 16 to 25 years old.”

Ratelle, age 38, is a federal offender who has been convicted of sexual assault against a person under the age of 18, and sexual assault against a woman living on a university campus in Ontario.

According to a 2002 Globe and Mail article, Ratelle, who is deaf and suffers from developmental delays and alcohol addiction, broke into a University of Toronto dormitory and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old female student while she was sleeping. At the time of the break-ins, the Globe later reported, Ratelle was on probation for sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement, breaking and entering, and possession of property stolen from students in the dorm.

Doucette said police are concerned about the risk Ratelle poses to women at schools around Vancouver.

“It’s definitely a concern of ours. And we work closely with other agencies including the RCMP, campus security. We’ve been in contact with local campuses,” he said.

According to a Correctional Service of Canada assessment, Ratelle is a moderate to high risk for violent and sexual re-offending. The Vancouver Police Department’s High Risk Offender Unit released the public warning after reviewing his recent behavior with Corrections and the parole board.

“We are monitoring him and we will continue to monitor him like we do with any high-risk offender living in Vancouver,” Doucette said.

Ratelle is black, 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, with a stocky build, a shaved head, clean-shaven face, brown eyes, and often uses a hearing aid.

The conditions of his statutory release include the following:

• he cannot go on the property of any educational institution or school

• he cannot be in the presence of anyone under age 18 without permission

• he must abide by a daily curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

• he cannot possess, purchase or consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs

• he cannot possess, purchase or access pornography

• he cannot access any internet site or computer

• he must reside at a community correctional centre or community residential facility

Anyone who sees Ratelle violating of any of these conditions is asked to call 9-1-1.