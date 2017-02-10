

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Pride Parade is still months away, but there's already controversy brewing over the involvement of the city's police force.

For the second year in a row, local Black Lives Matter activists are petitioning the Vancouver Police Department to voluntarily withdraw from the parade as a symbolic gesture of support.

That would bring them in line with police in Toronto and Halifax, which have already announced they will step aside this year over the concerns of some in the community.

It doesn't appear Vancouver police will be following suit, however; asked about the petition Friday, Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham told CTV News members still intend to take part in this year's parade.

"The VPD is looking forward to working with our community partners with Black Lives Matter and the Vancouver Pride Society, and unless requested otherwise, have our volunteers and civilian and sworn staff walk with pride," Fincham said in an email.

Black Lives Matter's petition, which has been signed about 400 times, does not seek to exclude LGBT+ police officers from the parade altogether.

It does ask that they take part in Pride without representing the force as a whole – meaning no uniforms, and no police float.

"The policing institution is an instrument of state violence and oppression. Dressing up in rainbows and feather boas does not change that fact," the petition reads.

"If they really support queer and trans people of colour they need to do a lot more work to earn their spot. There are so many other ways they can show meaningful initiative to work to protect the most marginalized groups."

Black Lives Matter listed a number of examples of what it sees as institutional issues in Canada's policing community, including the widely reported inaction toward cases of missing and murdered aboriginal women.

It also highlighted a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal decision against the VPD that found "systemic discrimination" in the way members dealt with transgender people.

"Across the country the police have a poor track record and current practices for dealing with Black people, Indigenous people, people of colour and queer and trans individuals," Black Lives Matter said in its petition.

"The police can of course be present to do their jobs and show support but being in the parade is not appropriate."

Vancouver police have said they strive to maintain a good relationship with Black Lives Matter members, and the group has called the department’s approach "civil."

Last year, the VPD participated in the parade but agreed to not to bring its armoured rescue vehicle.