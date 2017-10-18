The victim of Vancouver's 17th homicide this year has been identified as a 34-year-old woman.

Marline Mars was found dead in an apartment in the city's West End on Friday afternoon. There were other uninjured people inside the apartment near Jervis and Harwood streets at the time, and police say they are being considered witnesses.

The suspect left the scene before paramedics arrived, officers said.

Investigators have not provided cause of death or a possible motive, and no arrests have been made. They do not believe Mars' death was random.

The investigation is ongoing and officers ask anyone with more information to contact them at 604-717-2500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).