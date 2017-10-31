

CTV Vancouver





A new Twitter account is sharing and shaming what it says are illegal Airbnb rentals available in Vancouver on the home sharing site in an effort to get the city to do more to crack down on short term rentals.

The account calls itself VISTRO, which stands for Vancouver's Illegal Short Term Rental Operators, and says "[if the] City of Vancouver won't go after Airbnb, we will."

It's posted several links to Airbnb properties in the city along with their addresses and images. It tags the City of Vancouver as well as the Canada Revenue Agency.

The city has replied some of VISTRO's tweets, saying it's created a case ID based on the rentals the account reported.

Hi, thanks for your report. It's been submitted via case id# 10349194. ^IF — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) October 30, 2017

VISTRO says it doesn't report rooms for rent in houses, only entire home/apartment listings.

Right now, no short-term rentals are allowed in Vancouver except for licensed hotels and bed-and-breakfasts.

However, the City of Vancouver is going through a process to allow certain types of short-term rentals and place restrictions on others.

According to the city's website, homeowners will be allowed to rent their principal residence as long as it's a legal suite. However, second homes and investment properties in the city won't be allowed to be rented.

The city's website says it's looking at changing the rules because Vancouver is facing a housing affordability crisis with low long-term rental vacancies.

According to the city, there are about 6,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Vancouver. It estimates at least 1,000 of those are not the host’s primary residence, and would not be allowed under the proposed regulation.

The latest public hearing on the short-term rental issue happened between Oct. 24-26, and city council will discuss its decision at its meeting on Nov. 14.

