The Vancouver Police Department is using the city's natural beauty – and mild weather – to lure new recruits while trolling part of the country.

In a message on Twitter Monday, the VPD wrote: "Dear Manitoba: We're sorry to hear you're still having snow. Sincerely, Vancouver."

The force added at the bottom, "P.S. Did anyone mention we're hiring?"

Snow was in the forecast for the provincial capital on Monday, and the expected high was only 1 C. In Vancouver, the sky was clear most of the day, and the high reached 14.

The VPD posted four photos of Vancouver taken on clear days, showcasing the city's shoreline.

While the photos were taken in the city, residents could argue that they do not accurately reflect the Vancouver's current conditions. Environment Canada called last month the "gloomiest" March on record, and weather officials have recorded nearly twice as much rainfall this April as the average amount for the month.

One person wrote back to the VPD on Twitter: "It's been raining non-stop for the last 6 months. Stop the bulls--t."

Another commented that with the cost of living in Vancouver, those from Manitoba would be better off staying put, and commuting to the city "...by bike."