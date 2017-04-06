

CTV Vancouver





You can officially blame the weather if you were feeling a little glum last month.

Environment Canada says March was the gloomiest on record, since Vancouver started keeping records at the YVR weather station in 1951.

The total number of sunshine hours totaled just 70.5, far shy of previous years, and about half of normal totals for this time of year.

On average, the month gets about 142 hours of sun, according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

In addition to the month being the least sunny, Vancouver also broke a record for the most days of rain, he says.

"Not only was it grey, it rained every single day except for two, and those came back to back. I'm sure everyone can remember that sunny Sunday – there was only one of them – and the Monday that followed," MacDonald said.

Naturopath Rigo Kefferputz says people feeling gloomy because of the grey weather should consider taking a vitamin D supplement.

But more than anything, it's important for people to take advantage of the few hours of sunshine there are this time of year.

"Open up the drapes, open up the blinds, when it is sunshine get out of work and get outside and enjoy some of that," he said.