After 12 seasons with the team, longtime Vancouver Canucks right winger Alex Burrows is headed to Ottawa.

The team announced Monday they acquired forward Jonathan Dahlen from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the 35-year-old.

General Manager Jim Benning called Dahlen, just 19, a "very skilled player with natural goal scoring instincts."

The teen played offence for Sweden at the World Juniors, raking in six points in seven games.

He also recorded 41 points with Timra of Sweden-2 this season.

The Ostersund, Sweden, native was selected by Ottawa in the second round, 42nd overall, in the 2016 NHL entry draft.

"We would also like to thank Alex, Nancy and their three children for their incredible commitment to this team and community for over a decade," Benning said in a statement.

"Alex is a consummate professional and has been a leader for us throughout his career in Vancouver. We wish him and his family the very best."

You slayed the dragon, shot arrows to the heavens and never backed down. Thank you Burr. pic.twitter.com/ky47j9fDtR — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 27, 2017