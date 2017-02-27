Vancouver Canucks trade Alex Burrows, acquire Jonathan Dahlen
Vancouver Canucks' Alex Burrows lines up during a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Vancouver, B.C., on Feb. 19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 2:09PM PST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 2:18PM PST
After 12 seasons with the team, longtime Vancouver Canucks right winger Alex Burrows is headed to Ottawa.
The team announced Monday they acquired forward Jonathan Dahlen from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the 35-year-old.
General Manager Jim Benning called Dahlen, just 19, a "very skilled player with natural goal scoring instincts."
The teen played offence for Sweden at the World Juniors, raking in six points in seven games.
He also recorded 41 points with Timra of Sweden-2 this season.
The Ostersund, Sweden, native was selected by Ottawa in the second round, 42nd overall, in the 2016 NHL entry draft.
"We would also like to thank Alex, Nancy and their three children for their incredible commitment to this team and community for over a decade," Benning said in a statement.
"Alex is a consummate professional and has been a leader for us throughout his career in Vancouver. We wish him and his family the very best."
You slayed the dragon, shot arrows to the heavens and never backed down. Thank you Burr. pic.twitter.com/ky47j9fDtR— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 27, 2017
TRADE ALERT - #Canucks acquire @JonathanDahlen from Senators in exchange for Alex Burrows. https://t.co/NRR1FaW1YK pic.twitter.com/MlynI4DXKa— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 27, 2017
19 year old Dahlen has nice stats in Swedish League - 24 goals in 43 games #Canucks— Jason Pires (@ctv_jasonpires) February 27, 2017