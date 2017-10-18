Hours after his death, Gord Downie is being remembered as an incredible showman, a defining Canadian icon, and an important ally to the country's Indigenous population.

In Vancouver, messages of mourning flooded social media Wednesday morning as news spread of the beloved singer's death. Everyone from musicians Bif Naked and Bryan Adams to the countless fans touched by The Tragically Hip's music shared their condolences.

"In gratitude and reflection, I bow my head for Gord,” Naked wrote on Twitter. “My heartfelt condolences to the Downie family.”

Some were lucky enough to have witnessed the band's bittersweet farewell tour, announced after the discovery of Downie's terminal brain cancer in 2015. It kicked off with three sold-out shows in B.C., including two at Rogers Arena.

Robert Collins, CTV Vancouver's concert reviewer, remembered Downie's performance for its raw emotional power.

"What stuck with me, even more than the music, was seeing the fans' connection with the band, and in particular Downie," he said.

"The set closer, 'Grace, Too,' ended with Downie alone in the centre of the stage, eyes watering as he soaked up the love from his adoring crowd. As he neared tears, a giant Canadian flag spontaneously unfurled on the arena floor. It was pure Canadiana, and it was beautiful."

A number of celebrities, including Vancouver natives Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds, offered online tributes to Downie as well.

“So long, Gord. Thank you,” Reynolds wrote.

Messages of heartbreak were also shared by political leaders from coast to coast, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

"Our hearts break on news of the passing of Wicapi Omani, 'Walks Among the Stars,'" Bellegarde tweeted Wednesday, referencing the Lakota spirit name bestowed on Downie last year.

Trudeau praised the singer for both celebrating and challenging Canadian culture, particularly in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

He thanked Downie for using his fame to shine a light on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old residential school student who died of exposure trying to find his way home.

"In the wake of his diagnosis, Gord only fought harder for what he believed in: social justice, environmentalism, and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples," Trudeau said in a statement.

“Gord did not rest from working for the issues he cared about, and his commitment and passion will continue to motivate Canadians for years to come."

Downie's efforts to raise awareness on behalf of Indigenous communiites earned him the Order of Canada earlier this year.

He died on Tuesday night at the age of 53. His family said his loved ones were close by.

Our hearts break on news of the passing of Wicapi Omani, “Walks Among the Stars”, Gord Downie an ally & friend. pic.twitter.com/9gPIdX1qrO — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) October 18, 2017