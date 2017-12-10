A train derailed after hitting a Hydro pole near Deltaport Sunday morning, closing access to the port due to safety concerns over live wires near the road.

Sharlene Brooks with the Delta Police Department said a power pole near the port was tilted on an angle, perhaps from the wind, and the train struck the pole and derailed around 6:15 a.m.

"And then, of course, it knocked down the live wires," Brooks told CTV News. "Due to that safety risk we have shut down… entry and exit to Deltaport."

The pole did not fall all the way down and is currently being held up by tension wires. Still, Brooks says, there's a risk that it could fall down on the roadway.

Traffic flaggers are making sure vehicles stay a minimum of 200 metres away from the pole. Brooks says she was still waiting for BC Hydro to attend the scene and deal with the live wires.

"Once those issues are resolved the roadway can be reopened," she said.

A spokesperson with BC Hydro confirmed to CTV that power went out to about 12 customers around 6:30 a.m. According to BC Hydro, it usually takes between four and eight hours to replace a pole.

No one was injured in the incident. The train that derailed was transporting dry goods and all cars remained enclosed.