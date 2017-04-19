Two Surrey schools were locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a motorist reported seeing someone with a gun in the area.

The school district's spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that Fleetwood Park Secondary School, on 156 Street, was in lockdown briefly. Police said Coyote Creek Elementary, on the same street, was also affected.

Students at Fleetwood Park said the lockdown happened around the time of the final bell, and lasted about half an hour. One student said they weren't told what was going on.

The buildings were locked down as a precaution while officers searched the area, RCMP said.

Police said they were called after a passerby spotted someone showing what looked like a handgun to other people, but they couldn't substantiate the report.

The caller said the apparent firearm wasn't being shown in a threatening way.

Mounties searched the area with the help of a helicopter, but were unable to find anyone matching the description provided, and no one was arrested or injured. Officers will continue patrols through the area for some time, RCMP said.