Warning: Some may find the graphic content in this article and the attached report to be disturbing.

Details of a violent attack on a 16-year-old girl came to light during a sentencing hearing at a Surrey courtroom.

Paul Schipfel pleaded guilty to a string of charges linked to crimes committed over two days in November 2014 in Surrey. Schipfel's common-law wife, Grace Davies, is also accused and is being tried separately. None of the allegations against her have been proven in court.

During a sentencing hearing, the court heard that the teenage victim allegedly met the accused through someone they both know. She was lured with the promise of a cleaning job, and taken to what was then a vacant property with a shed of Highway 10.

The Crown says the teen was tied up, gagged, threatened with death, slapped and sexually assaulted while at the property.

She was told to call her attackers "master" and "mistress," or "mommy" and "daddy," the Crown said. The court heard that she was told she was their anniversary gift to each other.

And the teen's nightmare didn't end at the vacant property.

Next, she was taken to a residence in Surrey where the couple lived, and the crimes against her continued. She was repeatedly hit, tortured and sexually assaulted during the two-day ordeal, the court heard.

She was injected with a drug and photographed while at the residence. The court heard Schipfel was high on crystal meth when the offences took place.

Healthcare workers documented a total of 56 injuries to the victim when she later sought treatment in hospital. Months later, the victim still suffers nightmares, flashbacks and severe anxiety.

Defence says Schipfel is genuinely remorseful for his actions, and seeks a sentence of 10 years. The Crown is seeking a 15-year sentence, less time served. The judge has reserved sentencing for a later date.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro