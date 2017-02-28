

CTV Vancouver





Classes at a North Vancouver high school were let out early Tuesday after a student brought an explosive device onto the property.

District officials said the device was found at Handsworth Secondary School, prompting administrators to send students home for the day so Mounties could perform a search of the grounds.

"It came to the attention of the school administration that a student brought a small explosive device to school. No threats were made and the device was quickly seized," North Vancouver District said in a statement.

All students and staff are safe, officials added.

The school community will be informed once the North Vancouver RCMP detachment completes its investigation, which is expected to happen by the end of the day.

Officials said classes should resume as usual on Wednesday.