

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Another tragedy has hit a British Columbia police department as it mourns the death of one of its officers in a fatal shooting.

Const. Paul Walker confirms the son of Abbotsford police Deputy Chief Mike Serr was killed in a car accident 40 kilometres east of Vancouver early Monday.

Aiden Serr was alone in the vehicle when it flipped after skidding off the road in Maple Ridge.

The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Serr's death comes a week after Abbotsford Const. John Davidson was killed while responding to a theft and shots-fired call on Nov. 6.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for Davidson Monday night and a full regimental service will be held for the officer on Nov. 19, with representatives from police departments as far away as the United Kingdom expected to attend.