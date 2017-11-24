

CTV Vancouver





There's a new lottery millionaire somewhere in British Columbia, but the lucky winner might not know it yet.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kelowna matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's draw, netting someone, somewhere a whopping $16.7-million jackpot.

As of Friday morning, no winner has been announced.

"The specific retail location where a winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners' name will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize," the B.C. Lottery Corporation said in a news release.

Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim the winnings. Some experts recommend people speak with lawyers and financial advisors to get their ducks in a row before coming forward.

One B.C. family famously waited until days before the deadline to claim a massive $50-million jackpot in 2015, after trying unsuccessfully to claim the winnings as a trust to keep their identities private.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 draw are approximately 13.98 million to one.