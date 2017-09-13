A skeletal Great Dane brought in to a Surrey shelter by a Good Samaritan is thriving in foster care, but animal welfare officials are coming up empty-handed in their bid to find its owner.

The dog was found lying by the side of a road in the middle of the night. Shelter workers dubbed him Eclipse because he was found the day of the solar eclipse.

Weighing just half of what a dog of his breed should, the canine was also suffering a large painful mass on his leg and was covered in fleas.

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre made an appeal to the public last week in hopes of offsetting the massive cost of his upcoming surgery and mounting veterinary bills.

Eclipse was placed into long-term rehabilitative care with a foster family Monday, and SARC staff say he is doing well.

The dog has gained 16 pounds in the past week, and it's hoped he will continue to pack on the pounds to bring him back to a healthier size. He has been eating a whopping 11 cups of dog food each day since being found.

But while Eclipse recovers, officials with the BC SPCA say they still don't know whose dog it is.

Chief Enforcement Officer Marcie Moriarty said it has not received any tips about who the owner is.

"[We] are still hopeful," she told CTV Vancouver.

A tip from the public could be key to pushing the BC SPCA investigation ahead. The agency says it's possible they will pursue animal cruelty charges under the Criminal Code.

After a Facebook post about the neglected dog was shared on Facebook, SARC has raised nearly $1,000 to help with care costs.