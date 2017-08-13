Shooting in Maple Ridge sends man to hospital
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, August 13, 2017 7:54PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 13, 2017 8:24PM PDT
One man is in hospital according to police after a shooting in Maple Ridge Sunday evening.
Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a release that the incident wasn't random and that there is no further threat to public safety.
Witnesses say they heard shots around 5 p.m. Shortly after, there was a heavy police presence on Dewdney Trunk near 203rd Street.
A worker in a nearby convenience store says a woman ran into the store and told him someone had been shot, and asked him to call 911.
