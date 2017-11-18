

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





An intense collision on Highway 91 in Richmond overnight sent one woman to hospital and closed the highway for seven hours while crews cleaned up debris.

According to police, a westbound pickup truck lost control just east of No 6 Road and wound up slamming into the centre concrete barrier, pushing it into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Then, a vehicle travelling eastbound struck the barriers and flipped.

"It flipped with so much force that the engine was ripped out of the vehicle," said Cpl. Peter Somerville.

The female drive of that vehicle had to be taken to hospital. Somerville said her injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup continued a short distance before stopping, getting out and walking away from the scene. Officers eventually caught up with him.

Somerville said he's not aware of drugs and alcohol being a factor.

"Speed may have been a factor because of the amount of damage to the barrier—it takes substantial force to move that," he said.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday and the highway only reopened at 9 a.m.

Somerville wanted to remind the public to slow down and pay attention, especially in poor weather conditions—and to stay at the scene if you're involved in a crash.