

The Canadian Press





A B.C. man found not criminally responsible for the deaths of his three children is scheduled to have his case considered by a review board today.

The board opened the door for Allan Schoenborn to be granted supervised outings into the community two years ago, though his lawyers say no outings have taken place.

His lawyers have not said whether they'll ask for any changes to his custody order at today's hearing.

Schoenborn stabbed his 10-year-old daughter and smothered his eight-year-old and five-year-old sons in their home in Merritt nine years ago.