Vancouver police are mourning the death of a retired police dog that made headlines in 2013 for its heroic takedown of an armed robbery suspect.

The police department shared news of 12-year-old Teak’s death on Twitter Sunday.

“Sadly, retired PSD 0582 Teak passed away yesterday,” the police department wrote. “A true Guardian of the Night. RIP K88.”

Four years ago, the German shepherd was among four dogs inducted into the Purina Animal Hall of Fame.

Teak, then eight years old, was recognized for stopping an armed suspect running from the scene of a robbery at a gas station in South Vancouver. Once the dog caught him by the leg, the suspect began slashing at Teak with a knife, leaving the animal with deep, gaping wounds.

Despite nearly being killed, Teak held onto the suspect until officers could make an arrest.

The dog’s handler, Const. Derrick Gibson said Teak’s braveness not only kept officers and passersby out of harm’s way, but also protected the suspect, who might have been met with lethal force had he confronted the officers with the weapon.

“When (Teak) was being slashed, I can’t imagine what that would’ve felt like, pain-wise. He never released his bite until I told him to. It was just amazing how he performed that night,” Gibson said in a YouTube video about the incident, adding that the dog was “the best partner I’ve ever had.”

The pup also received an award in November 2012 for his heroism in a similar incident.

News of the Teak’s death was met with an outpouring of support and condolences on social media.

