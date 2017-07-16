Mounties in Surrey have arrested a driver following a fatal hit-and-run in the city’s northeast on Saturday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., officers came across a badly damaged Toyota at the intersection of 72 Avenue and 132 Street with two people inside.

In a statement, the RCMP said “it was obvious to the police officers that a high speed collision had occurred, which was confirmed by witnesses at the scene.”

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in her 90s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses also said the other vehicle involved in the incident, a grey Dodge, sped away from the scene.

Police later located the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, the statement said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released the victim’s identity as next of kin have yet to be notified.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or witnessed how the grey Dodge was driving prior to the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.