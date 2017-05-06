

Police and conservation officers are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a young raccoon was shot by a crossbow bolt in Maple Ridge.

On Wednesday night, a woman spotted the severely injured animal trying to hide in her yard and called for help.

“The raccoon walked up the driveway with the arrow in its head so we tried to call whoever we could because obviously it didn’t look good,” she said.

Veterinarian Dr. Adrian Walton rescued the raccoon, and said the animal would have suffered a slow, painful death because of the bolt's position in its body.

“This person took the shot and then just didn't give a damn,” Walton said. "Every hunter that I've ever known knows, if you do not get a kill shot...you follow that animal and you finish what you started."

The raccoon was euthanized and the RCMP seized the bolt, which Walton believed to be from a crossbow.

According to Walton, the raccoon was likely shot near the residential neighbourhood where it was found, and could not have travelled far in its condition.

“We could tell from the necrosis around the entry wound that this animal had been shot at least 24 hours, maybe longer, before,” he said.

Dewdney Animal Hospital posted video of the incident on Facebook, which elicited outrage from the community.

“That’s heartbreaking to see. Makes me sick to think of the senseless pain the raccoon had to endure,” Lorraine Whitelaw Speers wrote.

In January, another Maple Ridge resident found a raccoon shot by a dart gun in her yard.

The Dewdney Animal Hospital recommends that residents worried about raccoons should call a pest control company to trap and release the animal in a human way.

