The B.C. government is setting up a $100-million fund to help residents and communities impacted by the wildfires burning out of control across the province’s Interior.

Premier Christy Clark made the announcement Sunday afternoon at the Wildfire Memorial in Kamloops.

"There are hundreds and hundreds of people who are scared to death right now, and they need us to be there to support them," she said.

The money will be distributed through the Red Cross in a manner modeled after the program Alberta deployed during the Fort McMurray fire, Clark explained.

Anyone registered with the Red Cross will immediately receive $600 via direct transfer to their bank account.

Part of the $100 million is also intended to help local governments rebuild community infrastructure such as parks and public art that were damaged by wildfires.

B.C. declared a province-wide state of emergency on Friday after more than 170 wildfires broke out in the Interior and Cariboo region, forcing thousands of people out of their homes.

On Sunday, crews were battling 230 active fires, according to the BC Wildfires Service.

"We are just at the beginning of the very worst part of the fire season," Clark said. "We watch the fire, we watch the wind. And we pray for rain."

Clark remains B.C.'s premier until NDP leader John Horgan is sworn in on July 18. A release from the office of the premier said the transition team has been briefed on the fire relief fund.

"With serious wildfires threatening several important communities in the B.C. Interior, my thoughts are with those in the affected communities, and the brave firefighters and emergency responders who are working hard to contain the fires and protect homes and lives,” Horgan said in the statement.

“I know British Columbians across the province stand ready to lend a helping hand. Whatever these wildfires throw at us, we will overcome it.”

The premier-designate came to Kamloops Sunday afternoon and visited the BC Wildfire Service headquarters, where he said the effort by firefighters was inspiring.

"To watch the professionals… do their work is really something," he said at a press conference in Kamloops.

Horgan also said he would consider putting even more money toward the $100-million relief fund.

"We want to make sure that whatever is required is there for people," he said. "Whatever's needed to make sure people are whole after this."

Horgan said he had spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the phone Sunday afternoon and was told that B.C. would have Ottawa's support. Earlier Sunday, the minister of forestry John Rustad confirmed three military helicopters have joined the battle against wildfires in B.C.