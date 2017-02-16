

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into four incidents of what it calls "unusual" PharmaNet activity in which four people are believed to have accessed personal information in the system.

A statement from the ministry says about 7,500 people have had their basic profiles viewed while another 80 or so people have had their recent medication history viewed.

The PharmaNet system links all B.C. pharmacies to a central set of data systems and logs every prescription dispensed in the province.

It also includes basic profiles that includes name, address, date of birth, personal health number, gender and medication history.

The ministry says it has started sending letters to notify all patients and doctors affected by the breach and is working with the affected physicians and PharmaNet system vendors to upgrade security measures.

The ministry says it first became aware of the issue last fall and has launched an investigation that involves the Corporate Information and Records Management Office of the Ministry of Finance. The Information and Privacy Commissioner has also been notified.

An independent security review of PharmaNet separate from the investigation is also underway and is scheduled for completion in July.