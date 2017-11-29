

CTV Vancouver





Power outages caused several downtown Vancouver SkyTrain stations to close down twice in less than three hours Tuesday afternoon.

The first outage came around 3:30 p.m., when TransLink announced in a tweet that there was no service between Stadium-Chinatown and Waterfront stations.

Service on the same stretch of the Expo Line was halted by another outage about two hours later.

The disruptions lasted about 20 minutes each.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience," Translink said.

The short delays, however, was long enough for some customers to express their frustration on social media.

Been happening more frequently recently. Might want to get your crews to do their jobs properly for the amount that every user pays. — UnretiredGamingTV (@neverretiredtv) November 29, 2017

seriously — Sandhya Prasad (@sandhyaprasad66) November 29, 2017

Might want to work on your on train announcements. No warning on the last train so no one got off at stadium — I'm not here (@thinkinthegrey) November 29, 2017

Trains on the Canada and Millennium lines were not affected.

In the event of service disruption, riders looking for alternative routes can plan their trips online or contact TransLink's customer information desk at 604-953-3333.

The latest updates are available on the company's Twitter feed.