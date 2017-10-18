

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s independent body that examines all cases of police-involved death or serious injury has sent a team to Revelstoke after a man died last night.

A news release from the Independent Investigations Office says RCMP had pulled over a vehicle linked to a homicide investigation in Calgary after officers believed the driver matched the description of a person wanted for questioning in that case.

The vehicle was stopped just before 1:30 yesterday afternoon and a perimeter was set up as police tried to speak with the man but after five hours, officers moved in and found him suffering undetermined injuries.

He died a short time later and the news release says no shots were fired by police. The coroner has been called to determine the exact cause of death.