Some Fraser Valley students will have another day off due to heavy snow making roads unsafe in the area.

Officials said the following school districts and schools will be closed Tuesday:

Monday was also a snow day at UFV and in Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack, as well as in Surrey, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Langley and Saanich. Staff in Surrey said it was the first time in more than two decades that all of the district's 125 buildings were closed due to snow.

Langara College and Simon Fraser University's Burnaby and Surrey campuses cancelled Monday evening classes in response to the weather, but had not made a decision about Tuesday classes as of Monday night.

The closures are due to a snowstorm blowing across B.C.'s South Coast, which prompted several warnings on the fourth consecutive day of snowfall in the area.

The snowfall warnings are in effect for the eastern portion of Vancouver Island, Elk Valley, Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, Metro Vancouver, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

And Environment Canada warned Monday that it’s not over yet. The agency is forecasting another five centimetres for Metro Vancouver and up to 10 for the Fraser Valley, with the exact amount depending on the region.

The agency says “bands of snow rotating around a low pressure system off the coast” are streaming in, affecting the Sunshine Coast and Southern Vancouver Island in addition to the Lower Mainland.

The warnings told motorists to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, and that white-outs or near-zero visibility are possible in open areas at times of heavy snow.

The weather agency expects snow Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, but forecasts the temperature on those days will be above 0 C and the snow may change to rain.

The flurries began Friday and carried on through the weekend, dumping record levels of snow in several parts of the province.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Hay says a new record was set at Vancouver's airport Friday, when 12 centimetres fell, beating the record of 10.7 centimetres set in 1946.

The Fraser Valley has been hit the hardest: In Abbotsford, 20 centimetres fell Saturday, demolishing 1957's tally of 7.6 centimetres. More than 80 centimetres has blanketed the Chilliwack region since Friday.

Police are warning drivers to stay out of the Sumas Flats area east of Whatcom Road and north of Vye Road because of blowing snow and white conditions.

"It essentially buried about eight different vehicles and so ourselves and thankfully some locals there with their farm equipment were able to dig out about 20 individuals who had become stuck in the snow,” said Const. Ian MacDonald.

The snowfall has also led to a spike in calls to ICBC.

The claim centre receives about 2,800 calls on an average weekday, but during Friday’s snowfall they had more than 5,000 – and calls jumped 59 per cent on Saturday.

For the first time in more than two decades—all 125 buildings in #Surrey, the province's largest school district, are closed due to snow. pic.twitter.com/xQWxRadKWL — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) February 6, 2017