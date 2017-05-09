Two family members reported missing early Monday morning have been found dead, and the third is believed to be deceased, Burnaby RCMP say.

Ming Dong Xu, 38, his 36-year-old wife Yu Ling Zhang and their four-year-old son, Garrick Xu, were reported missing by family when they failed to return home as expected.

Few details have been provided, but Mounties said two were found dead Tuesday evening. They have not said which two were found, only that next of kin has been notified.

The third person has not yet been located, but police do not believe that he or she survived.

Mounties said the family vehicle was found submerged near Mitchell Island.

It is early in the investigation, but they do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with more information is asked to reach out to police at 604-294-7922. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith