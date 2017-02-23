

CTV Vancouver





A man is in custody after police responded to a 911 call about a woman in need of medical attention and found her dead inside a Burnaby home.

Mounties were called to the home in the 7900-block of 18th Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman dead inside. A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene a short time later, RCMP said in a statement.

Few details have been released, but both the RCMP and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said her death was "not a random act," and are calling the case a homicide. IHIT said more information will be made available on Friday.

IHIT and Mounties are working together on the investigation, and the area around the home is expected to be cordoned off for some time as crews gather evidence.

Anyone with information on the woman's death is asked to contact officials at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), email the group at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).