Homicide detectives have identified the young man gunned down in Langley, B.C. Thursday night as a 21-year-old who had gang connections.

Abbotsford resident Dai Duong Duong was found fatally wounded in the backyard of a townhouse complex around 10:30 p.m. after area residents reported hearing at least half a dozen gunshots.

He was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital, where paramedics could be seen performing CPR as he was wheeled inside. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team later confirmed that Duong, who was known to police, succumbed to his injuries.

Cpl. Frank Jang urged anyone who might know what happened to come forward and help the investigation.

"There are people who knew Mr. Duong that may have information that could help us solve his murder," Jang said in a news release.

IHIT said the shooting is believed to be targeted, but has provided few other details, including a suspect description.

Officials were seen interviewing residents of the area for hours, and a silver sedan was towed from the scene. From a balcony in one of the townhouses nearby, several yellow evidence markers could be seen set up in the yard between homes, including in one area where several drops of blood were visible.

Police tape blocked off an area containing the markers as well as discarded medical gloves, and a bullet hole could be seen in a townhouse nearby.

A woman who called 911 at the time of the shooting said heard five shots, then her husband heard two more.

The witness, who did not want to be identified, said her husband ran to look outside and saw a flash, then saw someone in a grey hooded sweatshirt running through the yards.

"He was looking for something," she said.

She called for help and police arrived within five minutes, she said, but the man had run off. They then heard the sound of a car pealing out of the area.

The witness said she wasn't sure if the man she saw was a suspect or a resident of the area who heard something and was trying to find out what happened.

"They came through our backyard, hopped the fence, and it was so dark that they couldn't see anything," she said. They called to the officers to tell them the gates were open, and that's where they found the man's body.

"They immediately reported multiple gunshots to the head, torso and neck," she said.

Police have not confirmed details of the man's injuries, saying only that they were fatal.

"My whole body was shaking. I couldn't process what was happening."

Resident Brittany Kerr said she heard a commotion on her way home, then her neighbour called her to tell her what was going on. The neighbour said she'd heard several gunshots.

Kerr said she was swarmed by several police SUVs as she drove toward her home. The officers told her to go inside and she ran in.

"My girlfriend called me back and told me what she found in her yard… A dead body," she said.

"She's pretty shook up. We've slept about two-three hours. It's absolutely terrifying."

She said they believe the man was someone visiting, not a resident of the townhouse complex. Kerr said she'd heard the victim was chased by someone with a gun, and that there were about eight shots fired.

She believes police were unable to find a suspect at the scene, and said she'd seen them searching cars parked in the area and checking licence plates.

Her husband, Rob Kerr, said the incident left him feeling shaken, especially as a father of two.

"Stray bullets are killers too, so it's pretty worrisome," he said.

