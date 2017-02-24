

The Canadian Press





PORT HARDY, B.C. -- An earthquake has jolted the area off northwestern Vancouver Island, the second since Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at 4:28 (PT) Friday morning.

It was centred 158 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy in the waters off the west coast of the Island and was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Friday morning quake follows a 4.4 temblor off western Vancouver Island and a 4.2 quake in Washington State, southwest of Seattle, both on Wednesday night.

The Earthquakes Canada website says a magnitude 4 quake, especially at 4.7 and above, is strong enough to make walls creak and hanging objects swing.

But the site says earthquakes of this magnitude are not expected to cause major damage or injuries.