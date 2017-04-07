

CTV Vancouver





Actor Neil Patrick Harris is renewing his public plea to find the perfect penthouse in Vancouver.

The "How I Met Your Mother" star originally posted on Twitter in February saying he needed help hunting for a place in the Yaletown area while he was in town "for a while."

The social media post, which went out to his 26.2 million followers, prompted a ton of offers, but perhaps not for the five-star digs the award-winning actor is used to.

Fans offered up everything from a room in their Langley townhouse, a "sweet" RV, and a room with a view in Squamish.

He even created a special email account, Digs4nph@gmail.com, for people to send their sweet real estate listings.

But it appears the search wasn't fruitful.

On Thursday, the father-of-two took to social media to say he's still on the hunt, writing: "Loving Vancouver. Still trying to find the right awesome place to stay while I'm here."

Harris is in town shooting the Netflix series, A Series of Unfortunate Events.

According to YVRShoots.com, the series is set to shoot from April 17, 2017, until April 20, 2018.

Harris recently professed his love for Vancouver -- and B.C. in general – to the New York Times, saying he loved the health-conscious West Coast.