The BC Liberals have gained a razor-thin lead in Courtenay-Comox, the province's tightest riding, but there are still more absentee ballots to be counted.

According to the latest Elections BC update, Jim Benninger has pulled ahead in the Vancouver Island riding with 10,098 votes, just three more than his NDP rival, Ronna-Rae Leonard.

The final count is still in progress, however.

Leonard was ahead by nine votes in the initial count on election night, leading to a recount that increased her lead to 13. Elections BC is now in the process of counting absentee ballots in every riding across the province, including 2,077 that were cast in Courtenay-Comox.

Should the Liberals hold the riding, it will give the party the 44 seats required for a majority government, provided none of the other close races switch over to the NDP.

So far, the final count has been completed in 52 of B.C.'s 87 ridings.

Among them is the hard-fought riding of Richmond-Queensborough, where the Liberals' Jas Johal beat the NDP's Aman Singh by just 124 votes.

Results haven't been finalized in a few other tight races, including in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, where Liberal candidate Joan Isaacs led the NDP's Jodie Wickens by 170 votes in the initial count and was leading by 215 as of the last Elections BC update.

Maple Ridge-Mission, which NDP candidate Bob D'Eith won by 120 votes on election night, is still being tallied as well. His Liberal rival, Marc Dalton, was behind by 190 votes as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Province-wide, the Liberals' lead over the NDP has dropped to a mere 5,316 votes, or 0.27 per cent of all ballots cast.

After the final count is finished, there's still the possibility for judicial recounts in ridings that were won by fewer than 1/500 of the total votes cast.

In Courtenay-Comox, that amounts to a margin of roughly 55 ballots.

Applications for judicial recounts, which are conducted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge, must be submitted within six days of the release of the final election results.