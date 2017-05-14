

The Canadian Press





KELOWNA, B.C. - A landslide has forced residents of 17 properties to flee their homes near Kelowna, B.C., as flooding continues to threaten the area.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says no one was hurt in the slide on Saturday evening, but at least one home appears to have been affected.

It says crews are studying the stability of the slope to determine when it will be safe for residents to return home.

Ground throughout the Okanagan has been saturated by heavy rain and snow melt, leading to flooding and landslides throughout the region.

The regional district says about 400 people remain out of their homes due to safety concerns.

It says flooding is still a concern because of record-high water and snow levels, and the conditions for lakes and creeks are expected to last well into June.

Bob Rice lives near the area where the latest slide took place. He told CTV News he spoke to two people who ran away from the slide as it was happening.

“We’re just glad no one was hurt,” Rice said of the mood in his neighbourhood. “That’s the main thing.”

Another resident, Wayne Fipke, said he’s expecting the water level in Okanagan Lake to rise another two feet, as snowmelt continues on the mountains.

In preparation, Fipke took a cue from the City of Kelowna, which has been testing out Aquadams - large pieces of plastic filled with water that can do the job of thousands of sandbags. He liked the idea so much, he rented one of his own from a Calgary company.

“They supplied this and we rent it,” he said. “They came here and they filled it up with water … There’s another one 50 feet long, and they’re eight feet wide, and they hold.”

“We do have to take steps to protect ourselves,” he said.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith