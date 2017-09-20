

CTV Vancouver





One of the Fraser Valley's most notorious gangsters is back behind bars after police found him seemingly high on cocaine at a strip club, according to parole documents.

Jarrod Bacon was released from prison into a halfway house back in March under several conditions, including that he stay away from drinking establishments, avoid contact with criminals, and keep off illegal drugs.

But documents from the Parole Board of Canada reveal that just a few months later, on July 10, police found Bacon at a strip club along with his partner, another woman, and a man who has a criminal record.

"When police came to you, you tried to sneak out by stating that you had to go outside to your car to get your identification documents," the documents read. "You did not provide an identity until you gave the police officers a false identity."

Police were eventually able to identify Bacon and put the 34-year-old convict into their cruiser, where he allegedly became violent.

"You kicked the rear door window of the car to try to break it. The police had to physically intervene to contain you and removed your shoes to prevent you from breaking the glass," the parole board said.

Bacon, who was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to traffic cocaine in 2012, later told interviewers that he'd been drinking heavily at a dinner before going into the club.

He said he became upset when he saw officers "disrespecting" his partner, but was so drunk he blacked out and didn't remember what he'd done the next day. He asked to be allowed to stay out on statutory release, and suggested an electronic monitoring bracelet could help keep him in line.

His caseworkers were dubious of Bacon's version of events from that night, however.

"They are of the opinion that if you were drunk to the point where you blacked out, you would not have been able to give police a false identity and even less able to act with so much energy and aggression," the parole board said. "Moreover, the police did not describe you as excessively drunk, but rather suspected that you had used cocaine."

Given that Bacon had broken at least two of his conditions – associating with a criminal and entering a drinking establishment – Bacon's statutory release was ultimately revoked.

"There is no doubt that you need help, assistance and counsel to stabilize your situation and to try to begin on new bases. In the span of a couple of months, you were able to demonstrate that you are not ready to deal with an enlargement of surveillance," the board wrote.