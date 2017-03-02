

One of the notorious Bacon brothers from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been released into a halfway house, despite expressing fears it could make him vulnerable to an assassination attempt.

Jarrod Bacon was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to traffic cocaine in 2012, in addition to time served awaiting trial, which put him up for statutory release last month.

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show Bacon wasn’t freed outright, but transferred to an undisclosed halfway house – an arrangement he fought, arguing it would make it easy for his old adversaries to find him.

"You are somehow afraid to be the target of former opponents. You mention that one of your brothers has already been killed in such circumstances," board member Michel Lalonde said.

The eldest of the three Bacon brothers, Jonathan, was gunned down in a brazen daylight shooting in Kelowna in 2011.

The parole board wasn't swayed by Bacon's plea, however. Lalonde erred on the side of public safety, finding that without strict living conditions Bacon would pose too much of a threat of re-offending.

"Overall, it is the opinion of the board that your potential for violence is obvious," he said.

"You were involved in street gangs and organized crime while you were a member of the Red Scorpions and the Bacon Brothers. At that time, you were known to have considerable influence on the gang environment and violence is implicitly linked to this environment."

Though Bacon wasn't serving time for a violent crime, the board noted there were several additional charges for violent offences that were dropped, including armed assault, assault causing bodily harm, attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Lalonde did acknowledge Bacon made progress while incarcerated, showing compliant behaviour and completing corrections programs, but noted that he also kept up gang connections behind bars.

"Security information about your associates indicates that you kept yourself in a position of influence. Obviously, this raises serious doubts about your genuine desire to rehabilitate yourself and lead a life free from criminality," the parole documents read.

Bacon was ultimately released on several conditions, including that he avoid anyone he knows is involved in drugs or crime.

He is also required to stay away from bars and drinking establishments, and never consume drugs other than prescribed medication or over-the-counter substances – and only as recommended by the manufacturer.

The third Bacon brother, Jamie, is still awaiting trial for first-degree murder in connection with the Surrey Six slayings from 2007