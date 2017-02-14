

CTV Vancouver





Police have identified a 44-year-old homicide victim whose body was discovered near a rec centre in Port Coquitlam over the weekend.

Shawn Curtis George, a resident of the tri-cities area, was found dead on a trail not far from the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of death hasn't been released, but police said George appears to have met with foul play, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is handling the case.

"Mr. George was known to police," Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a news release. "Investigators are working to determine the motive. Anyone who knew Mr. George is asked to contact police."

Neighbours told CTV News they believe homeless people live in the woods around the rec centre, which is marked with propane tanks and other discarded items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.