

CTV Vancouver





Police are combing a park in a residential area of Richmond after a body was found early Tuesday morning.

Mounties were called to the south end of Garden City Park, near Granville Avenue and Garden City Road, at approximately 4:30 a.m. They've taped off a large area of the parking lot where the body was found.

Few details have been provided, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed it had been called to the scene.

The deceased has not been publicly identified, but IHIT said the body was male. The investigation is in its early stages, but the team said his death is believed to have been targeted.

Anyone with more information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).