The hepatitis A virus has been detected in packaged pineapple chunks sold across B.C. under the Western Family brand, and officials suspect other products could be contaminated as well.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said the ready-to-go fruit cups were sold at 38 Save-on-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods locations in the province starting on Aug. 11.

It's likely there will be further announcements about contaminated products, according to the agency.

"The investigation is ongoing. Other products are believed to be affected and more information will be provided as it becomes available," the BCCDC said in a news release.

Anyone who ate the pineapple chunks on or after Aug. 18 is advised to get a hepatitis A vaccine immediately; the vaccine can prevent infection if administered within two weeks of exposure to the virus.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The affected Western Family pineapple chunks had a best before date of Aug. 19. Anyone who is keeping the product past the best before date, possibly in their freezer, is advised to throw it out.

It's unclear how the pineapple chunks were contaminated, but officials said the virus is found in stool and food handlers can pass it onto other people if they don't wash their hands with soap and water after using the bathroom.

Hepatitis A symptoms include nausea, yellow skin or eyes, loss of appetite, fever, stomach ache, dark-coloured urine, and light or whitish bowel movements.

The BCCDC warned the symptoms, which can develop 15 to 50 days after exposure, can be so mild that someone might not even know they have the virus, but Hepatitis A can still be life-threatening for the elderly or people with chronic liver disease.

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to contact a doctor.

For a full list of stores where the Western Family pineapple chunks were sold, click here.