The BC Green Party has announced it will table legislation in the fall that would clear the way for ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft to operate in the province.

“The government cannot stick its head in the sand when it comes to new technology,” party leader Andrew Weaver said in a statement Monday.

This will be Weaver’s third time introducing legislation aimed at enabling ridesharing in B.C., an issue that has long been a point of contention in provincial politics due to the financial threat it poses to the existing taxi industry. He first tabled the Ridesharing Enabling Act in 2016 and again in early 2017.

Weaver said he wants to see the new NDP government take a “proactive, responsive approach” to emerging economies such as ride-hailing, citing widespread public demand and the economic potential of these businesses.

“Vancouver is the largest city in North America without ridesharing—it is time we finally made this service accessible to British Columbians,” he said.

In March, the province’s former Liberal government announced it would bring ride-hailing services to B.C. in time for the 2017 holiday season, following a year of public consultations that made clear there was an appetite for alternatives to taxis.

The plan included measures that would protect the taxi industry, which has struggled to compete in Canadian cities where Uber already operates.

Then-opposition leader John Horgan promised at the time that, if elected, the NDP would not follow through on the Liberals’ plan. Instead, it would restart the consultations with a focus on treating the existing taxi industry fairly.

On Monday, Weaver said he is encouraged by all three parties’ intent to move forward on the issue of ridesharing, despite differences on how to do so.

“I invite my colleagues on both sides of the house to discuss this legislation with me in advance of its introduction,” he said. “By working together, we can finally bring ridesharing to B.C. in a way that meets the needs of consumers while ensuring that B.C. business is able to thrive.”

Uber already operates in 16 Canadian cities, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward