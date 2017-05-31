

CTV Vancouver





A minor car crash caused a major stir in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday.

That’s because the vehicle in question was a brand new, bright green Lamborghini worth hundreds of thousands.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Georgia and Bute streets.

According to a witness, the luxury car, which had only temporary licence plates, was making a left and didn’t yield to another vehicle, causing it to crash into the hydrant.

Dozens of passersby captured the aftermath of the incident on their cellphones and were quick to share the images on social media.

Vancouver problems: brand new Lamborghini with paper permits (no plates) crashed into a hydrant �� pic.twitter.com/U7uOi65BTh — miata tweets (@miatatweets) May 31, 2017

The other vehicle, a Chevrolet sedan, also sustained minor damage, but received significantly less attention.