Fire crews attacked a fire from both land and water after smoke and flames began coming from a wharf in Steveston Saturday evening.

People starting noticing the smoke around 5:30 and posted pictures of it on social media.

The fire started on the waterfront side of a storage building at the foot of Trites Road.

According to the Steveston Harbour Authority, the fire started on a commercial dock and spread to a storage locker shed.

Damage to the docks was extensive, but around two thirds of the building was saved. Boats nearby were also spared.

Fire crews had trouble accessing the fire, but received support from boats in the water.

"We wouldn't have been able to reach from our land based units at the time," acting battalion chief Gordon Graebel said.

There were no injuries to the public but one firefighter was taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.