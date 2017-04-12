

CTV Vancouver





A senior who spotted flames at his Langley housing complex overnight rushed to wake up residents and get them out of the burning building.

Peter Dowler called the fire department after seeing sparks and smoke, and hearing someone yelling.

"They told me to pull the alarm and get everyone out of the building so I did," he said.

He also started knocking on doors, waking up fellow residents and helping them downstairs.

Unfortunately, one resident living on the third-storey of the Lions Senior Housing Complex did not survive.

Crews arrived around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to find one unit in the Birch building completely engulfed. They evacuated the building, along with three others nearby.

The fire was contained to the one unit, however there is smoke and water damage on the lower levels.

Acting Asst. Chief Scott Kennedy of the Langley City Fire Service said the risk of the fire was "fairly substantial" because of the age of the people who live there.

"We have people with mobility issues. We have a lot of people in one area," he told CTV Morning Live.

The victim has not been identified, but crews say he was the occupant of the suite where the fire broke out.

The housing complex was the scene of a fatal fire in 2013, although it was in a different building.

In that blaze, an 80-year-old man was killed and three others were left in critical condition after a fire gutted several suits in the Elm building.

The incident temporarily displaced about 100 seniors.

With a report from CTV Morning Live's Nafeesa Karim