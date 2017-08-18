The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed that a Canadian man killed in the Barcelona terror attack was the father of one of its officers.

A statement released Friday afternoon said Ian Moore Wilson, the father of Staff Sgt. Fiona Wilson, was one of the 13 people killed when a van drove into crowds at a popular tourist destination in the Spanish city Thursday night.

“My dad…was a much-loved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, who lived a healthy, active life alongside his partner of 53 years, my mum, Valerie,” the officer said in the statement. “He was compassionate, generous, adventurous, and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint.”

Four other Canadians were injured in the attack.

Despite her loss, Wilson said her father would want people to focus on the “human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”

The Government of Catalonia, Spain announced Friday that Canada was included in a list of 34 countries affected by the attack, which left at least 100 people injured.

ISIS was quick to claim responsibility for the incident, which authorities have labelled an act of terrorism.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the Wilson family in a statement, calling the attack “cowardly” and condemning “hate and intolerance in all its forms.”

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also said at an event in Regina that security measures at home will be ramped up.

"When an event like this occurs extra special attention is focused on it so Canadians can be assured that their police and their security services are taking every necessary step to keep Canadians safe," the minister said.

The Canadian government is also urging travellers to avoid the Las Ramblas area, where the attack occurred.

Canadians requiring consular assistance in Barcelona can call +34 93 270 3614, +1 613 996 8885 or email ‎sos@international.gc.ca.

With files from the Canadian Press

My deepest condolences to the families of the Canadians killed & injured in the Barcelona terror attack. Statement: https://t.co/XKTB6ALmvU — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 18, 2017