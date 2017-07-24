

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's new premier has handed his cabinet ministers their to-do list, and the tasks include a mix of both campaign promises and new plans.

John Horgan, who appointed his 22-member cabinet last week, says his cabinet's priorities involve relieving families of rising costs and fees, better services for people, and good jobs and economic opportunities throughout B.C.

Finance Minister Carole James has been told to implement some of the NDP's major election promises, including the elimination of tolls on two Metro Vancouver bridges and getting rid of medical services premiums within four years, starting with a 50 per cent cut next January.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall's mandate includes campaign pledges to freeze B.C. Hydro rates and refer the Site C dam to the B.C. Utilities Commission for a review.

Other ministers have been given blueprints for new plans, including Environment Minister George Heyman who has been tasked with enacting an endangered species law and Attorney General David Eby who must re-establish B.C.'s human rights commission, which was dropped by the previous Liberal administration.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson's responsibilities include conducting a provincewide homeless count, while Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser must negotiate opportunities with First Nations to share provincial gaming revenues.