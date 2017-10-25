A major commuter route closed several hours due to an electrical fire is expected to partially reopen before the evening rush hour.

The Queensborough Bridge in New Westminster closed early Wednesday morning when power was cut to the lights in the area. The outage was caused by an electrical fire sparked at approximately 2 a.m., and crews were dispatched to assess the damage.

It is not yet known what caused the fire. No one was working on the bridge at the time, but the city said the cables in the area are about 20 years old. Until the cause is determined, it is not known exactly how long repairs will take.

At a news conference shortly before noon, officials said it could be about 15 hours before the power will be fully restored in the area.

However, an examination of the bridge found there was no structural damage, so it will be partly reopened by the evening rush hour to help cut down on congestion.

The move was approved after a lengthy morning commute that saw traffic backed up on alternate routes through the region.

The closure also affected bus routes that involve the bridge. Service on the 340 and 388, which usually end at the 22nd Street SkyTrain Station, are ending at Scott Road, TransLink said.

The 410 and C98 from 22nd Station are using the Knight Street Bridge as an alternate route. Extra staff will be on hand to help transit users navigate the changes, but those using the affected routes should allow ample travel time.

Further details and updates are available online.

In addition to traffic lights and signs in the area, residential properties, schools and businesses were also without power due to the fire.

The City of New Westminster has reached out to community organizations in the area to help residents affected by the lengthy outage. Starlight Casino has backup power and a local temple is also expected to offer help.

City staff will be looking at other ways to support residents and businesses if needed.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and Breanna Karstens-Smith

