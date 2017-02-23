

CTV Vancouver





A 79-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a van in Abbotsford.

She was hit while crossing the 33400-block of Marshall Road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ambulance attendants treated the seriously injured senior at the scene. She was rushed to hospital with critical condition but pronounced dead in hospital several hours later.

The driver of the van, a 52-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

She was "extremely shaken," said Const. Ian MacDonald.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.