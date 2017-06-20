

Nearly seven years after a head-on crash that killed a young couple in Pitt Meadows, the driver responsible has been sentenced to serve 90 days in jail.

Adelina Hecimovic, a 29-year-old nurse, was convicted on two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the October 2010 collision, which claimed the lives of Beckie Dyer, 19, and her boyfriend Johnny De Oliveira, 21.

Hecimovic has been ordered to serve her sentence mid-week, from Tuesdays to Thursdays, so she can continue working.

Police said Hecimovic was speeding down the Lougheed Highway when she ran a red light, lost control of her vehicle and slammed into the concrete median divider. The car went airborne and ripped the roof off an oncoming Suzuki Swift.

The occupants of that vehicle, who were just a couple blocks from home, both died at the scene.

Dyer's mother submitted a victim impact statement for Hecimovic's sentencing that described the devastating and ongoing impact of losing her daughter, who she described as her "miracle baby."

"I was told that I would never have children, so when I gave birth to Beckie, she was my world," Debbie Dyer wrote.

"Everyone has a purpose in life, but now my reason for living, my purpose has been taken away from me. Beckie was my shining star, the love of my life, my purpose. The hole in my heart will never be filled... Now I just exist."

Dyer was studying to become a nurse herself, and De Oliveira was in the process of buying a home they could share. Dyer’s mother said she knew the couple would have married and had children of their own, had they survived.

Both the victims' mothers said they were disappointed with Hecimovic's sentence Tuesday.

It wasn't their first disappointment in court. The driver who killed their children was acquitted in a previous trial in 2013, leaving the families outraged.

Crown prosecutors appealed for and were granted another trial, which led to Hecimovic's conviction.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim