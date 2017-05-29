

Grief counsellors are helping staff and students come to terms with the sudden death of a 16-year-old girl who fatally overdosed on the weekend.

Another 16-year-old girl has been hospitalized, and remains in critical condition.

Both girls attended Power Alternate Secondary School in New Westminster, an alternative school with just eight staff members and 66 students.

"The program is devastated," said Janet Grant, Associate Superintendent of New Westminster Schools. "It's a terrible tragedy and one that's much larger than our school district."

The alternative school, which is attended by “diverse learners” between 16 and 18 years old, is very tight-knit, according to the district.

The New Westminster school district said it has mobilized its “critical incident response plan” to help support students with their grieving process.

That plan involves bringing in a team of counsellors, school psychologists and other staff that are trained in dealing with traumatic events.

"Our hearts go out to these families right now," said Pat Duncan of New Westminster Schools.

"I believe all of our parents in New Westminster were holding their children just a little bit closer this weekend."

The girl, who has not been identified, and another student of the same age, took drugs sold as MDMA – but contained a mixture of unknown drugs.

Police are concerned more of the potentially lethal pills are circulating among the local student population.

“Highschool students, you never know what drug you're actually taking. So be absolutely cautious,” Sgt. Jeff Scott told CTV Vancouver.

