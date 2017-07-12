A medical marijuana dispensary application headed to a Vancouver board Wednesday appears to be connected to the Sahota family, the controversial landlords whose Hastings Street hotel was deemed unsafe to occupy by the city in June.

Even as some 150 people were facing homelessness after city inspectors found the Balmoral Hotel threatened to collapse, agents connected to the Sahota family were pursuing an application for a marijuana dispensary on the Vancouver’s West Side.

The application is set for 4 p.m., though city councilor Kerry Jang said the connection between the Sahota family and the application could give the city grounds to cancel the application.

That connection was first noticed by Downtown Eastside activists known as the SRO Collaborative, who urged the city’s Board of Variance to deny the application.

The application is put forward by a numbered company, but gives its address care of Bilesh Liyanage, who is identified in court documents as the comptroller for Triville Enterprises, which operates the Regent Hotel on Hastings Street.

Triville was successfully sued by a tenant who alleged rat problems, a broken elevator, broken heat and hot water. It’s one of the organizations that’s being sued in a class action lawsuit by tenants.

The application includes e-mails between Liyanage and George Metrakos, who has spoken to CTV News for the Sahotas in other interviews.

Neither Pal Sahota, Liyanage or Metrakos have returned messages.